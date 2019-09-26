A Vigo County jury on Thursday found Clarence Bell Jr. guilty of murder in the September 2018 shooting death of a homeless man who reportedly vandalized Bell’s classic car.
The jury took about five hours to review evidence, including surveillance video, presented this week during the trial in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Bell, 49, was charged with murder in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting of Raymond Rose, 37, a homeless man with prior negative encounters with Bell.
A sentencing date of Nov. 4 was set by Judge Sarah Mullican.
Bell had maintained his innocence.
Rose was found unresponsive lying partially on the sidewalk near 18th Street and Wabash Avenue and was taken to Union Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed Rose had been shot in the head through his right ear.
Police did not initially investigate the case as a homicide.
Bell was identified as a suspect after police recalled a report of a person vandalizing Bell’s Pontiac Catalina parked in the area.
Another police officer said Bell had approached him prior to the shooting to say homeless people had been crossing his property and he wanted them to stop.
Defense attorney Bradley Banks told the jury police failed to collect fingerprint or DNA evidence, found no murder weapon, and had no credible witnesses linking Bell to the shooting.
Judge Sarah Mullican dismissed an obstruction charge, ruling the prosecution did not present evidence to support such a charge.
Several relatives and friends of Bell quietly left the courtroom after the verdict, with a few saying “I love you” and “Keep your head up” to Bell.
