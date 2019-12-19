A jury has found 21-year-old Dylan Morgan guilty of murder in the August 2018 shooting death of his friend Gage Eup, 18.
The jury deliberated about three hours today before returning its decision in Vigo Superior Court 1.
The jury found Morgan guilty of murder, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice, and the misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol on the day that Eup died.
The jury entered a not guilty verdict on the charge of reckless homicide.
Judge John Roach has set a sentencing hearing for Monday, Jan. 27.
The jury, selected Monday, began hearing evidence in the case Tuesday. Among those testifying were people who had attended the party at a house on Cleveland Avenue where the shooting occurred. Police, investigators and firearms experts also testified, with the defense presenting its own firearms expert Thursday morning as the final witness.
The murder charge carries a potential sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison. Altering the scene and obstruction are Level 6 felonies carrying a sentencing range of 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison.
