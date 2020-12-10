Josie Swalls-Thompson is an Indiana resident and the properly elected treasurer of Vigo County, and she can take office in January, a judge ruled today.

In the Nov. 3 election, Swalls-Thompson, the Republican challenger, defeated Democratic incumbent Treasurer Nancy Allsup by a tally of 21,687 votes to 20,392, or about 51.5% to 48.5%.

Allsup then challenged Swalls-Thompson's election, arguing that Swalls-Thompson's state of residency actually was Florida, not Indiana.

Special Judge Robert Pell, who conducted a hearing last week in Vigo County Circuit Court, issued a ruling today saying, "The evidence is undisputed that she (Swalls-Thompson) moved back to Vigo County after her marriage in August 2017 and has resided here ever since with her husband in his house. The court finds that whether or not she voted in Florida election in 2018, she resided in Vigo County, Indiana, for one year prior to the November 3, 2020 election."

The judge concluded, "The election challenge must fail. Josie Swalls-Thompson is the qualified and duly elected treasurer of Vigo County at the 2020 general election and shall assume the office as provided under Indiana law."

Allsup had cited Swalls-Thompson's failure to obtain an Indiana drivers license until after the November 2020 election and Swalls-Thompson's receiving a 2019 Florida homestead property tax exemption on a condominium there.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Judge Pell wrote that while the failure to promptly obtain an Indiana drivers license might have given Swalls-Thompson a problem had she been stopped while driving, that was not central to the issue of whether she actually resided in Vigo County.

Similarly, he wrote, Swalls-Thompson might have a property tax issue to resolve in Lee County, Florida.

While those might be legal concerns of one type or another, they were not the issue in the election challenge, the court said.

"The issue is whether or not she resided in Vigo County, Indiana, one year prior to the election," Pell wrote.

Allsup this afternoon said she had no comment, and the Tribune-Star has reached out to her attorney, Joseph Ettling.

The Tribune-Star also is attempting to contact Swalls-Thompson.

This story may be updated.