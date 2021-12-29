An Indiana administrative law judge has signed an order dismissing Lucy Luck Gaming's appeal of the Indiana Gaming Commission's non-renewal of Lucy Luck's gaming license.
Judge Elizabeth Gamboa's brief order issued Monday concludes the matter, as Lucy Luck, is led by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson, and the IGC had agreed to settle. The two sides filed a joint motion asking for the dismissal.
As part of the settlement, Lucy Luck will have its $5 million license fee returned.
Resolution of the Lucy Luck appeal clears the way for Churchill Downs to build its Queen of Terre Haute casino and hotel in Vigo County — if the gaming commission prevails in a lawsuit contesting its license award to Churchill Downs.
Full House Resorts sued on Dec. 17, arguing the commission’s decision in November to award the available Vigo County casino license to Churchill Downs should be nullified.
The complaint filed in Marion County Superior Court 2 in Indianapolis argues the IGC hearing contravened Indiana’s Open Door Law because the Gaming Commission adjourned into an executive session to discuss the proposals in the middle of the hearing. It also argues Churchill’s raising the possibility of an alternate site violates the licensing rules.
The Gaming Commission says it considers the lawsuit meritless and will defend accordingly.
