A man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk resulting in the death of former Parke County Sheriff Mike Eslinger and his wife Darla has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, but he will likely serve less than two years.
Bryan Robertson, 43, of Brazil, will serve the majority of that sentence on home detention and probation, at the order of Owen Circuit Court Judge Lori Thatcher Quillen.
Robertson admitted to drinking six to eight beers at a Rockville bar prior to driving on Dec. 21, 2017, and crashing into an oncoming vehicle driven by Josie Eslinger. Her grandparents, Mike and Darla Eslinger, died of their injuries at the scene on U.S. 41.
Robertson was hospitalized with injuries. His passenger and Josie Eslinger were also hospitalized with serious injuries.
“They’re gone. They’re not coming back, judge. And this guy killed two of the most wonderful people in the world,” Jeff Eslinger said of his parents during a three-hour hearing today in Spencer.
Quillen heard testimony and statements presented by Prosecutor Don Vandermoere and defense attorney Jessie Cook in the case that was transferred from Parke County, where the Eslingers were well-known.
Robertson was charged with two Level 5 felony counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and two Level 6 felony counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
The prosecutor asked for a maximum penalty of 17 years with all four sentences served consecutively in prison. Robertson, who entered the plea agreement with no sentencing recommendation, asked for home detention.
The judge ordered the maximum six-year-sentence for each Level 5 felony with 18 months to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction and the remainder time on probation. She also ordered the maximum 2.5-year sentence on both Level 6 felonies, suspending all but six months.
Of the 13 years suspended, Quillen said Robertson must serve time on home detention and wear a monitoring device for four years. His driving privileges were also suspended for eight years.
This article will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.