State Sen. Jon Ford has announced he'll resign his seat in the Indiana General Assembly effective Oct. 16.
The 51-year-old Ford issued a statement on Friday morning. His reason is to "pursue new professional endeavors," according to the statement.
He's represented as a Republican District 38 since winning office in 2014. District 38 includes all of Vigo County and a portion of Clay County.
“One of the greatest honors of my life has been serving the residents of Senate District 38,” Ford said in the statement. “I am thankful for the people of Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties for trusting me in casting important votes on their behalf for nearly a decade. Through my time in public service, I have met numerous people who aim to make the Wabash Valley and Indiana a better place to raise a family.”
Ford first won his seat in the 2014 election, defeating incumbent Democrat Tim Skinner by 51.9% to 48.1% margin. He defeated Democratic challenger Chris Gambill in 2018 and ran unopposed in 2022. Ford's next reelection campaign would've been in 2026.
Another long-term Republican Indiana state senator resigned last month. Chip Perfect of Lawrenceburg — who represents Dearborn, Jefferson, Ohio, Scott and Switzerland counties and portions of Jennings County — announced on Aug. 30 that he'll step down from his District 43 seat effective Sept. 26, citing the difficulties of balancing “business, personal and family obligations.” On Tuesday, an Indiana Republican Party caucus conducted a vote and replaced Perfect with Randy Maxwell, the Madison Courier reported.
Ford currently serves on four key committees in the Republican super-majority Senate, including Elections as its chair, Family and Children Services as its ranking member, Appropriations and Public Policy. He was appointed to the Indiana Arts Commission by Gov. Eric Holcomb and previously served as its chair.
As a senator, Ford has backed legislation that brought sports wagering to Indiana and a new casino to Terre Haute, which is expected to open in early 2024; authored legislation requiring the Indiana Department of Child Services to develop and update a statement of the rights of foster parents; authored a new law that provides free entrance to properties maintained by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for foster families; and authored bills to expand eligibility requirements for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
During the most recent Indiana General Assembly session last sprint, legislation authored by Ford passed to change the income eligibility for families to participate in the TANF program.
