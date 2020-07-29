Joseph E. Kernan, Indiana’s 48th governor, died earlier today following a long illness.

He is survived by his wife Maggie, and seven siblings who live in Maine and the Washington, DC area.

Kernan was a former three-term mayor of South Bend.

In 1996, Frank O’Bannon, who was running for governor, asked Kernan to join him as the candidate for lieutenant governor. O’Bannon and Kernan won the election that year and were re-elected in 2000.

When Gov. O’Bannon died unexpectedly of a stroke in 2003, Kernan was sworn in as the state’s 48th governor.

Kernan appointed Kathy Davis as Indiana’s first female lieutenant governor.

“Indiana mourns the loss of Joe Kernan, a bone fide American hero, decorated Navy officer, and truly selfless statesman who always placed the interests of his fellow Hoosiers first,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Through Kernan’s decades of servant leadership and sacrifice, he “modeled all the best of what it means to be a Hoosier and his legacy will continue to live on in each of us whom he inspired.”

Kernan passed away at 5:30 a.m. this morning after a prolonged illness.

Arrangements are being made by Welsheimer’s Funeral Home in South Bend.