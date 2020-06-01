JC Penney will reopen Wednesday at Haute City Center mall.
That announcement came today from Laura Neroulias, associate vice president of Quinn PR, which represents mall owners Out of the Box Ventures LLC.
Additionally, Sephora, a beauty and personal care store inside JC Penney, is to re-open Friday, June 5.
The stores were closed amid a COVID-19 pandemic.
Haute City Center reopened May 15 with reduced hours and limited entrances in line with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s phased-in reopening strategy to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus. However, not all stores immediately opened.
Last month, JCPenney said it would permanently close nearly 30% of its 846 stores as part of a restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company would close about 192 stores by February 2021, then another 50 in 2022.
The company has set up a web page regarding the restructuring that is accessible to the public. It is available at https://jcprestructuring.com/
JCPenney opened stores in Indiana last month including Greenwood, Seymour, Mishawaka, Plymouth, Plainfield, Noblesville and Valparasio.
