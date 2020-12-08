A Jan. 25 jury trial is set for a man charged in the April shooting death of a Paris, Illinois, woman.
Christopher Earl Glass, 37, of Mason, Illinois, faces first degree murder charges in the shooting death of Kimberly Mattingly, as well as a charge of concealment of a homicidal death.
Glass appeared in Effingham Circuit Court for a suppression hearing on Monday. The judge set another hearing for Jan. 14.
According to information filed in court, Glass shot Mattingly multiple times on April 6. Her body was found April 29.
Glass was located in Terre Haute on April 30 and was arrested without incident. He was transported to Effingham County that day, with bond set at $5 million. Glass also faces a parole violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections
A conviction on the first degree murder charge has a sentencing range between 20 to 60 years, up to life in prison. If convicted of concealment of a homicidal death, the sentencing range is up to two to five years in prison.
Glass's co-defendant, 38-year-old Aaron M. Kaiser of Beecher City, Illinois, was convicted at an August jury trial on the charge of concealing a homicidal death. Prosecutors said Kaiser provided a shovel and tarp to Glass for use in burying Mattingly’s body near Kaiser’s residence.
Kaiser received a prison sentence of 8.5 years.
