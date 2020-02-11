Ivy Tech Community College-Terre Haute will host Express Enrollment Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the main campus, 8000 S. Education Drive.
During the event, prospective students will get one-on-one assistance enrolling in classes that start March 16. March classes are filling fast, so new and returning students are encouraged to attend to get the classes they need at the times they want.
During Express Enrollment, students will have the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid options, and meet with academic advisors. Students can also learn more about assessment options. For students without school transcripts or test scores to provide, the ACCUPLACER assessment can assist them in determining the classes that align with their needs.
Express Enrollment Days are free. However, students are encouraged to RSVP. For more details and to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday.
Those who plan to enroll at Ivy Tech in the summer or fall should get started now and apply online at ivytech.edu/applynow and sign up for a campus visit at ivytech.edu/visitus. During a campus visit, prospective students can explore careers and Ivy Tech degree programs, and meet with an advisor to help them create a plan to reach their career goals.
