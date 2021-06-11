This summer, Ivy Tech Terre Haute is offering multiple campus visit options for those considering college who wish to learn more about Ivy Tech.
Options include traditional campus visits and a student shadowing program called ‘Day in the Life.'
Ivy Tech traditional campus visits offer prospective students the chance to ask questions, learn about financial aid, and tour campus spaces, including Ivy Tech’s Center of Excellence, a 26,000 square-foot lab that houses Precision Agriculture and Diesel Technology programs.
Attendees can customize their visit experience to meet faculty and tour labs in educational programs they are interested in.
Ivy Tech’s ‘Day in the Life’ program offers individuals the chance to shadow students for one day in nursing and diesel technology programs. The program offers anyone considering a healthcare career, or a career in diesel or automotive technology the chance to experience what a career and education would be like in these fields.
Multiple campus visit date options are available in June and July. To sign up for campus visits or get started at Ivy Tech Terre Haute, visit ivytech.edu/visitus.
Ivy Tech fall classes begin August 18.
