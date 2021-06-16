Ivy Tech Community College is taking several steps to make college more affordable.
Textbooks will be free for students for the upcoming academic year, and the college will hold tuition flat for the next two years, the college announced Wednesday.
In addition, the college has a new tuition model in which full-time resident students will pay the same tuition rate if they are enrolled in 12 or more credits. If a student takes 12 credits, 15, or even 24 credits in a given term, the cost of tuition will be the same for the student.
Tuition will be $2,243 per semester for a full-time resident student taking 12 or more credit hours for fall 2021 and spring 2022.
The Ivy Tech state board of trustees recently approved the new tuition model, called Ivy+.
The change is focused on "making college more affordable, ensuring students have equitable access, transparency of cost, on-time completion, and a seamless experience," according to a college news release.
Ivy+ transforms the tuition structure by including the cost of textbooks as a regularly assessed fee.
As part of the Ivy+ rollout, Ivy Tech will cover the cost of textbooks for students in the 2021-22 academic year through the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or federal stimulus/COVID relief funding. [That does not include dual credit, non-credit and apprenticeship/building trades].
Some additional fees may apply for certain programs and/or courses at Ivy Tech.
“Research shows that 65 percent of college students forego buying a textbook with the biggest reason that they cannot afford them. Often financial aid and scholarships do not cover course materials. Our goal is to ensure every student has their textbooks the first day of class,” said Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech President.
For more information, visit IvyTech.edu/Tuition
