To comply with COVID-19 protocols, Ivy Tech Terre Haute will host two commencement ceremonies, and tickets will be required for guest attendance.
The School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing commencement ceremony will be May 5.
All other graduates will attend the commencement ceremony on May 6. Ceremonies will be hosted at 7 p.m. in the Indiana State University Hulman Center. Both ceremonies will also be livestreamed.
Because capacity for Hulman Center is reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions, each graduate who RSVPed can reserve a maximum of four guest tickets to the appropriate college ceremony. Graduates will need to reserve tickets for their guests at link.ivytech.edu/grad21.
Graduates must reserve their guest tickets before 5 p.m. April 23. After April 23, if extra tickets are available, graduates will be notified of the opportunity to reserve additional guest tickets.
The Class of 2020 and 2021 will both be recognized at this year’s ceremonies. Degrees will be presented to all graduates individually, to acknowledge their accomplishments.
Hulman Center guidelines require all graduates and guests to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth. Guests will be seated in sections to allow for social distancing.
The Hulman Center concourse will be closed for gathering indoors, so graduates and guests will be directed to gather outdoors following the ceremonies.
The public is invited to watch the livestreams at the commencement webpage: link.ivytech.edu/grad21. Updates will be continually posted on the same webpage leading up to the ceremonies.
