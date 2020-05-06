Ivy Tech Community College’s Terre Haute campus ranked first on a list of best associate degree in nursing programs in Indiana and fourth on the list of best licensed practical nursing programs, the college reported today.
The rankings are from Nursing Schools Almanac, which recently released its 2020 rankings of the best nursing programs in Indiana.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute students’ average pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam among first-time test-takers 2011-2018 is 95.9%, above the national average of two-year colleges (85.17%) and four-year colleges and universities (91.22%).
Students’ NCLEX-RN pass rate in 2020 is 100% to-date. Ivy Tech Terre Haute students’ pass rate on the NCLEX-PN exam has been 100% for the last two years.
“Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s rankings are a tribute to the excellent instruction of our nursing faculty and leadership,” said Lea Anne Crooks, chancellor. “Thanks to their high standards of excellence, we will soon graduate the next class of nursing and healthcare professionals who will be well prepared to serve our communities. Many Ivy Tech nursing alumni, healthcare alumni, and alumni in other fields are currently serving on the front lines during this pandemic and we thank them for their service.”
According to the local campus, 122 students in the associate of science nursing program and 14 students in the practical nursing program are on track to graduate and enter the workforce this year.
These students have practiced their nursing care skills in a state-of-the-art lab on Ivy Tech’s campus and at the RHIC Simulation Center at Union Hospital. They have also completed clinical hours throughout the community to gain diverse experiences with adults, children and infants.
Information about Ivy Tech’s associate of science in nursing and practical nursing programs can be found at ivytech.edu/nursing.
