Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute today announced a new partnership with Valley Professionals Community Health Center to establish a full-time behavioral health therapist position to provide mental health and wellness services to students at the Ivy Tech campus.
Establishing a behavioral health therapist on campus is a step toward improving student success by addressing students’ mental health and wellness needs and removing educational barriers.
Michelle Edwards was hired for the position and began work Nov. 11.
“In order to be successful in college, students need support outside of the classroom to address life challenges that are barriers to education,” said Ivy Tech Terre Haute Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks. “One of the greatest benefits of this partnership is that the behavioral therapist will be full-time and a consistent presence on campus with a permanent office. Michelle will be fully integrated into the Ivy Tech Student Success department, which provides all wrap-around services to support students outside of the classroom.”
In her new role, Edwards will provide behavioral health therapy services to Ivy Tech students, working with Valley Professionals' healthcare team. She will also work with other community resource providers to help students connect to supports that can improve their mental health.
Mental illness affects approximately one in five adults in the United States, "which is why it’s important to develop resources early on” said Terry J. Warren, CEO of Valley Professionals.
Valley Professionals will work with students on insurance for billing for the behavioral health therapist. The behavioral health position was donated from Valley Professionals Community Health Center.
No student will be turned away based on ability to pay.
The Ivy Tech Student Success department provides comprehensive wrap-around student services, including a food pantry, a student success coach, book assistance, disability support services, and more.
Edwards has been practicing in behavioral health roles since 2008 in healthcare facilities throughout the Wabash Valley. She received her master of social work with a concentration in integrated health care in 2018 and a master of science in family and consumer sciences in 2008 from Eastern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.