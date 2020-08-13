Ivy Tech Community College’s Terre Haute campus is open to provide in-person enrollment and academic advising assistance for the fall 2020 semester.
Staff are available virtually and in-person to answer questions and help students enroll Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. [virtual service unavailable noon-1 p.m.].
Fall classes begin Aug. 24 and will be offered on campus, virtually, online, and in a new format called “Learn Anywhere” that gives students the choice to attend virtually or in-person each day.
For the fall semester, in order to keep the campus population low, most general education, business, and liberal arts courses will continue to be offered virtually or online only.
In-person fall classes will primarily be offered in the following programs:
Nursing and Health Sciences: nursing, diagnostic medical sonography, healthcare specialist, medical assisting, medical imaging, medical laboratory technology, paramedic science, respiratory therapy, surgical technology
Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science: agriculture and precision agriculture, advanced automation and robotics technology, automotive and diesel technology, engineering technology, HVAC, industrial technology, machine tool technology
Information Technology: database management, informatics, software development, server administration, network infrastructure
Recent high school graduates who earned dual credit classes in high school are invited to contact us to learn what programs their credits count toward. Their dual credits count toward many Ivy Tech associate degrees, and Ivy Tech degrees transfer to four-year institutions.
For virtual assistance, contact the college at ivytech.edu/visitus and click Chat Live via Zoom, call (812) 298-2280, email acox87@ivytech.edu, or text (812) 670-5084.
Walk in assistance is limited due to social distance requirements, but available at the main campus at 8000 South Education Drive, Terre Haute.
Until Aug. 24, visitors must use the east entrance (A) to visit the Enrollment Center. The safety of faculty, staff, and students, and visitors is top priority. Masks and social distancing are required on campus. Visit ivytech.edu/covid-19 for continually updated return to campus information.
