Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle has announced that classes starting at 12:30 p.m. today will move to virtual and buildings will be closed at 1 p.m.
Also, at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, the campus will close at noon today and move to virtual learning for the afternoon.
The residence hall will remain open and food service will continue. The campus community is asked to monitor email, the SMWC website and news channels for information about Thursday.
