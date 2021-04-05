Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute is reinstating campus visits, offering small group, socially distanced, campus tours.
Campus visits are offered in April to give prospective students the chance to ask questions, learn about financial aid, and see campus spaces they are interested in, including Ivy Tech’s Center of Excellence, a 26,000 sq. ft. lab that houses Precision Agriculture and Diesel Technology programs.
Masks continue to be required on campus at Ivy Tech.
Campus visits are open to anyone considering an Ivy Tech education. Attendees can choose degree programs they are interested in, for a customized tour, and the chance to talk to an instructor in a program they are interested in.
Ivy Tech summer classes begin June 7 and many classes will return to being offered on campus, in addition to virtual and online options. Classes in healthcare programs, advanced automation/robotics, agriculture, automotive and diesel technology, and others, are already back on campus.
Fall classes begin Aug. 18 and it is anticipated that all students who want to take in-person classes, will be able to. The focus will continue to be on safety for students, employees, and the communities Ivy Tech serves.
Registration for campus visits is required at ivytech.edu/visitus.
