Ivy Tech Terre Haute will host virtual Q&A sessions on Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24, to provide information about School of Health Sciences and School of Arts, Sciences, and Education degree programs.
Anyone interested in pursuing an Ivy Tech education for career preparation or college transfer can sign up to attend their preferred session and time at ivytech.edu/visitus
Many School of Arts, Sciences, and Education degree programs are “transfer as a junior” programs, allowing students to save thousands toward a bachelor's degree.
Transfer as a Junior -- ivytech.edu/transferasajunior -- programs allow students to transfer their associate degree with automatic junior status to all Indiana public 4-year institutions, upon acceptance.
Programs in this school include: biology, chemistry, early childhood education, elementary education, general studies, psychology, and secondary education. Classes in these programs will be offered virtually or online in fall 2020.
School of Health Science programs prepare students for careers in a variety of in-demand healthcare fields including healthcare specialist, diagnostic medical sonography, medical assisting, medical imaging (radiologic technology), medical laboratory technology, paramedic science, respiratory therapy, surgical technology, and therapeutic massage.
Ivy Tech’s Fall 2020 Semester begins August 24. To enroll in classes or to sign up for virtual Q&A or enrollment events, visit ivytech.edu/visitus. Staff are available through live chat via Zoom, text, phone, or email.
