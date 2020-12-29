More than 500 students graduated from Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute as the fall semester concluded on Dec. 19.
Graduates are prepared to enter a workforce that has been greatly impacted by COVID-19. Many will enter fields that will make a direct impact on public health and welfare in the Wabash Valley.
As the need for healthcare professionals continues to rise, about 140 new Ivy Tech healthcare graduates will enter the field in 2021. All graduates have prepared through clinical training, and must now pass board exams before starting work as professional staff.
Ze’Caleb Lyle graduated from Ivy Tech with an EMT certificate in 2019 and has now graduated with his paramedic science associate degree. He already works as an EMT for Trans-Care Ambulance, and is now eligible to transition to a paramedic position. A long-time resident of Vigo County, Lyle said he is looking forward to making an impact locally.
“I was nervous about being able to complete clinical training during the pandemic, but thankfully, the fire department opened back up to us to complete clinicals,” Lyle said. “It has been a great learning opportunity for us.”
Clinical training can sometimes introduce students to the emotional realities of patient care.
“Unfortunately, with COVID and with death rates increasing, we have responded to cardiac arrest patients or patients with breathing difficulties,” Lyle said. “We have had to administer breathing treatments and intubations, and it can be difficult to witness families’ emotions. We always wish we could do more.”
Despite the difficulty of working through a pandemic, Lyle said he is ready to help his community.
“The paramedic science program has boosted our self-confidence, strengthened our medic skills, and prepared us to provide all aspects of patient care,” he said.
Stephanie McFaddin, associate of science in nursing (ASN) graduate, accepted a position at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in the Intermediate Care Unit and will start in the nurse residency program, which will provide her with additional training. The program will also prepare her to work directly with COVID-19 patients.
“As nursing students, we all want to help as soon as we can,” McFadden said. “It’s a scary time, but it has never been scary to me. I have family working in the healthcare and mental health fields, and I’m ready to help wherever I can as soon as possible. My sister also just started nursing school at Ivy Tech and is in her first semester.”
While working, McFadden will also transfer her ASN degree to Purdue University to work toward a bachelor of science in nursing.
Ivy Tech graduates will have a broad impact in the Wabash Valley and beyond. An estimated 85% of graduates from Ivy Tech Terre Haute stay in the local service area, and 93% stay within Indiana. Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s service area includes Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.
Ivy Tech spring classes begin Jan.19. Information can be found online at ivytech.edu/terrehaute.
