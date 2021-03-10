Ivy Tech Community College will offer in-person fall semester courses statewide starting in August, based on the current trends with the coronavirus throughout Indiana, the college announced Wednesday.
It will also continue to provide students with multiple course options such as online and flexible delivery modes, including Learn Anywhere, a course delivery method the college expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s community college is slowly starting to increase the number of in-person courses, as classes begin later this month and then again in June. Ivy Tech offers a wide variety of classes as one of the largest providers of college coursework during the summer semester, according to a college news release.
Not only Ivy Tech students, but also students from other institutions often take courses at the community college and transfer their credits back to their home university or college.
By August, it is anticipated that all students who want to be on campus will be able to. Should new guidelines from the governor or federal regulations be released, adjustments will be made accordingly. At this time, facial coverings and physical distancing will continue to be required.
“Ivy Tech is committed to offering flexibility so that our students can earn a degree or certificate that allows them to take that next step for a high-wage, high-value career,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus over the coming months. We know that for many students, success happens best in an in-person setting and for some programs, it is a must to provide the proper hands-on experience and personal interactions."
Ivy Tech will continue to offer online courses, giving Hoosiers options on how to easily access affordable, quality higher education. The college will also continue to expand its “Learn Anywhere” model that was designed for working adults and launched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students who enroll in a “Learn Anywhere” course choose face-to-face, virtual, or online learning formats for each class session based on their needs on a given day.
The next spring session begins on March 22 and Ivy Tech expects about 25 percent of courses being offered in-person. The majority of the community college’s summer courses begin June 7 with the number of face-to-face courses increasing further.
The first fall session at Ivy Tech starts Wednesday, Aug. 18.
