Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
All 19 Ivy Tech campuses throughout the state will host clinic sites Thursday and vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis as supply is limited.
Those who receive a vaccine will be entered to win a free laptop provided by the college. Winners in the laptop drawing will be able to choose between a Mac or PC.
One winner will be chosen at each site.
Ivy Tech is hosting clinics in an effort to help increase vaccination rates through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Education and Walmart pharmacy.
The vaccine offered will vary throughout the state. A state issued ID will be required at all campus locations to receive the vaccine.
Ivy Tech Terre Haute is still waiting to hear what vaccine will be offered at that site, said Sarah DeWeese, executive director of marketing/communications at the Terre Haute campus.
