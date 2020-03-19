Ivy Tech Community College is closing all of its buildings beginning 5 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the college.
All of its buildings will be closed until further notice, but the college will continue to operate and deliver instruction wherever possible virtually as previously announced, according to the release.
With the closure of its buildings, additional services to students will be provided virtually, including: advising, testing, financial aid and business office operations.
“As we continued to follow and learn more about the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic we made the decision to take further steps to lessen the risk for our faculty, staff, students and the communities we serve,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.
“This was a difficult decision to make, but one that will continue to help keep our communities safe. We are committed to continuing to serve our students as the state’s Community College during these difficult times."
The college has provided a list of ways for students to stay connected while it operates virtually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.