Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute has announced the distinguished graduate award recipients for the Class of 2021.
Awardees were publicly celebrated at the Student Government Association Reception on May 4 and received medallions in recognition of their achievements.
- Kyrstin Busenbark was awarded the C. Huston Isaacs Award and earned an associate of applied science in precision agriculture equipment technology. The award recognizes an outstanding graduate who exhibits high scholastic achievement and demonstrates a high potential for success. The award is given annually in honor of C. Huston Isaacs, the first dean and director of the Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus.
- Ariana Opuszenski achieved the Larry Lowey Award and will earn an associate of science in engineering technology. This award recognizes excellence in leadership, student citizenship, and success in the field of electronics. The award is given by the faculty of the electronics and computer technology department.
- Shawn Pendergraf received the Bill Kauffman Legacy of Community Leadership Award and will complete a human services technical certificate. This award recognizes an outstanding student leader who inspires others by his or her actions. In the spirit of Bill, this individual embodies the skills and passion necessary to positively impact the community.
-Erin Hardesty was awarded the School of Information Technology (I.T.) Award. Hardesty will complete a software development certificate. The award is given each year to a graduate from one of the eight I.T. degree programs who has shown high academic achievement and leadership, as judged by department faculty.
- Kaden Lawson was awarded the Keri Sharpe Award and will earn an associate of science in criminal justice. The Keri Sharpe Award is presented to a graduate of the criminal justice program who has shown outstanding educational devotion and dedication to the program, as determined by faculty. The award was created in memoriam of Ivy Tech student Keri Sharpe.
- Nicole Buff, Angela Herrick, Jason Reed, and Jessica Root were recognized as members of the All-USA Community College Academic Team. Members are high achieving two-year college students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service.
