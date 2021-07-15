Ivy Tech Community College, in partnership with Indiana State University, have expanded the Pathway to Blue program for the 2021-22 academic year.
This invite-only program offers students a bridge from high school to Indiana State through Ivy Tech. This summer, 32 students participated in orientation on July 9 to prepare to start classes in fall.
Pathway to Blue students complete one year of coursework through Ivy Tech Community College on Indiana State’s campus.
Students gain admission to Indiana State after successfully completing the Indiana College Core to earn 30 transferable credit hours. All Pathway to Blue students can choose to live on Indiana State’s campus while completing the program.
“Pathway to Blue leverages resources from Ivy Tech and ISU to increase student success and access to a quality four-year degree from our institution,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “We are thrilled to expand this important partnership with Ivy Tech and to welcome new students who will benefit from this program.”
Pathway to Blue is more than an academic partnership. Students are provided with support from both institutions and have access to campus experiences and resources at Indiana State, including residential life, student organizations, and more.
“The Pathway to Blue program continues Ivy Tech’s strong partnership with Indiana State,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “To carry out Ivy Tech’s vision of economic transformation, it is critical for us to work with West Central Indiana industry and university partners to build pathways leading students to careers or transfer.”
The Pathway to Blue program is invite-only. Students who have applied to Indiana State and have an official transcript on file are notified of their eligibility.
