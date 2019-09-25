A whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with a Ukrainian leader prompted Democratic leaders to call for an inquiry into his impeachment over concerns that Trump used his position to push for an investigation into a potential political rival.
Trump called for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s connection with the country since Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, held a board position of a Ukrainian energy company during the previous administration. Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in the nomination for president, could face Trump on ballot in 2020.
Democrats allege that Trump threatened to withhold Ukrainian aide if Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president, didn’t launch an investigation. In response, Trump released the call’s transcript and called the inquiry “presidential harassment” and “a total Witch Hunt” on Twitter.
Hoosier politicians split by party on the inquiry, with many Republicans condemning Democrats for their continued focus on impeachment.
“(Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi)’s #ImpeachmentAgenda puts a partisan power grab above the American people. (House Democrats) were elected on a promise to fix our infrastructure, improve vets care & healthcare costs. It seems their #ImpeachmentAgenda is more important than the American people,” Greg Pence, who represents Indiana’s 6th Congressional District tweeted.
Rep. Andre Carson, of Indiana’s 7th Congressional District, repeated his call for impeachment following the latest updates.
“I have supported an impeachment inquiry for some time because it has become increasingly obvious to me that this President has flagrantly abused the power of the Oval Office, without regard for the Constitution he swore to uphold and defend,” Carson tweeted.
Neither Senator for Indiana, Mike Braun or Todd Young, responded to a request for comment on the proceeding.
Professors with Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law, Charles Geyh, who teaches ethics and procedure, and Dawn Johnsen, who teaches constitutional law, emphasized the vagueness of impeachment under constitutional law and its political nature.
“The Constitution allows for impeachment in the House, which is not defined but can include things that are not criminal violations,” Johnsen said. “Often, through history, the reasons have been related to criminal wrongdoing but that’s not required.”
“All (Pelosi) has called for is inquiring about what articles for impeachment should be,” Geyh said. “The framers of the United States Constitution understood that this was a very political process. (They) anticipated that.”
Following an inquiry, the articles for impeachment could be drafted before the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach, passing with a majority. Following that, the Senate could hold a trial and vote to remove the president by a two-thirds vote.
With all House members facing election campaigns in 2020, deciding to proceed has political implications. This might impact the decisions of House members, Geyh said.
“The House is playing 3-dimensional chess here,” Geyh said. “They’re looking at their own elections... and whether that will sell to the public.”
Because of this, Geyh said the likelihood of the inquiry moving forward in the House seemed high but public buy-in might not be as high.
“The public was exhausted by the Mueller investigation… The public had lost its appetite for pursuing that so, on the strategic side, nothing could be gained,” Geyh said. “(With the Ukraine allegations,) the House can get into and explore something that hasn’t been explored to death.”
Johnsen said that the severity of the allegations warranted an investigation alone.
“It doesn’t seem like it proceeds because the public wants it and it’s popular,” Johnsen said. “Congress has to just do its duty, whatever the public opinion is, at this point when faced with such serious allegations.”
Johnsen worked as the Acting Head of the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice during the Ken Starr investigation into former President Bill Clinton and contrasted the two presidencies.
“That nature of the allegations against (former President Bill Clinton) were very different…this strikes as potentially a whole new level,” Johnsen said. “Looking ahead to what President Trump has admitted to doing and what is in the transcript… it’s very damning if the president is using United States’ aide to serve his own interests and get a foreign government to investigate a rival.”
Geyh observed that despite several scandals in the Trump presidency, support for the president hasn’t shifted much with his base.
“Very little has moved the needle one way or another,” Geyh said. “The real change for me is whether (Democrats) bring more of the public with them that wasn’t already with them.”
During the beginning of the investigation into former President Richard Nixon’s conduct, public support remained high but dwindled following repeated revelations. It wasn’t until support deteriorated within his own party that Nixon resigned, Geyh said.
“At this point it’s very early on,” GEHR said. “Whether it’s a waste of time or a constitutional responsibility of the House – I think it might be a little of both.”
