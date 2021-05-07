Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis received a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025 today following action by the board of trustees.
Curtis and the board agreed her annual salary will remain at the current rate of $345,100 to be consistent with the treatment of faculty and staff salaries this year; faculty and staff did not receive across-the-board pay increases this year.
“President Curtis has demonstrated effective leadership during her tenure as president, especially in managing on-campus operations for the 2020-21 academic year under difficult and uncertain conditions,” said Jeff Taylor, chair of the trustees, in a statement. “Despite these challenges, Dr. Curtis has led the campus in development of the new strategic plan ... which sets the way forward for ISU over the next four years.
“We are looking forward to seeing the university continue its excellent work in carrying out its mission and advance to new levels under her leadership," Taylor said.
The board of trustees may approve salary increases at a future time, and Curtis is eligible for any future across-the-board increases implemented for faculty and staff.
Curtis, ISU's 12th president, began her tenure in January 2018, and her initial contract was for 3 1/2 years through June 30, 2021.
Historically, Indiana State has conducted a presidential review in the president’s third year but the review of Curtis was delayed last year due to the pandemic. At that time, the board extended Curtis’ contract through June 30, 2022, to allow time for a comprehensive performance review conducted by an outside consultant.
In another matter, trustees also endorsed the Focusing on Our Future Together strategic plan.
The plan includes goals to address the issues of advancing equity and inclusive excellence; expanding access to higher education and increasing degree attainment; deepening student learning and preparing graduates for engaged citizenship and meaningful careers; ensuring the institution’s sustainability through enrollment and fiscal management as well as increased fundraising; and enhancing the university’s reputation and pride.
“This is an exciting time for Indiana State, and I am looking forward to working with our internal and external stakeholders to continue to advance this great university as we implement this plan,” Curtis said in a statement. “I appreciate the support of the board as Indiana State adapts as necessary in order to remain competitive and sustainable, but remains steadfast to our mission of transforming lives through a distinctive, high-quality education.”
Trustees also approved the Dr. Robert and Carolyn Steinbaugh endowed professor of business funded by a $1 million gift from Carolyn Steinbaugh, wife of the late ISU business professor.
