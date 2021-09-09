Time is running out to enter Indiana State University’s Blue and White Homecoming Parade.
The registration deadline is Sept. 27 to participate in the parade, said Kevon Christian, associate director of Campus Life.
The parade, a tradition going back to 1919, starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The Homecoming football game is at 1 p.m. against Youngstown State at Memorial Stadium.
Homecoming was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
“We want everyone to know that the Blue and White Homecoming Parade is back,” Christian said. “It will be a celebration of ISU and the Wabash Valley community, with the marching band, floats, cheerleaders, student organizations, and candy for the kids. We hope local businesses and community organizations will join the celebration as participants in the parade. It’s a great opportunity to promote your business or organization and have fun doing it.”
Businesses can register for the parade at bit.ly/3hdr1yf and non-profit organizations can register at bit.ly/3BTQuF0.
Questions can be directed to Christian at 812-237-3824.
The parade route starts at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue. It goes west on Wabash to Fifth Street, then north on Fifth Street to Chestnut Street.
More information about Homecoming will be available next week.
