Indiana State University president Deborah Curtis is appealing to ISU students to avoid crowded bars and parties where COVID-19 safety protocols are not being followed.
Students must do their part to help contain the spread of COVID-19, otherwise, on-campus learning could be threatened, she said in a campus video.
ISU has put in place many safety protocols to keep everyone safe and "give you the best possible on-campus experience, under the circumstances of COVID-19," Curtis said.
"But we must ask for your help. For all of the safeguards that we have in place, we'll not be able to contain the virus if students ignore rules and responsibilities for safe conduct," she said.
The president continued, "Please, wear a mask and avoid gathering in groups where social distancing is either not practiced or impossible. This is absolutely imperative if we're doing to have in-person learning and on-campus interactions."
The university is particularly concerned about what will happen off campus away from the safety of protocols instituted at ISU.
The governor's health commissioner has indicated that parties and large gatherings are the source of many COVID-19 cases in Indiana. Commissioner Kristina Box has said that 19- to 29-year-olds are the biggest driver of new cases.
"There is no getting around it — students attending crowded bars and parties will spread the virus and make it unmanageable for this university. Much worse, it will threaten the lives of others," Curtis stated in her video.
"We know that you have endured a lot since March," she told students. "That's why we are motivated to have Sycamores together on campus now for a great fall semester. Things will get back to normal. Doing the right thing now regardless of the inconvenience will get us back to normal faster."
Curtis concluded, "We must have your commitment. We are Sycamore strong."
Curtis' video message is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joCydX4tGAM&feature=youtu.be
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
