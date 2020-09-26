ISU's Career Center continually adapting to job market

Indiana State University’s Career Center is continually adapting to the job market, which is part of why the university has a 99 percent placement rate for graduates to jobs, graduate school or the military.
During the pandemic, the Career Center had to change fast to serve 2020 graduates and then plan for ISU’s on-campus safety restrictions in the fall.
Tradara McLaurine, executive director of the Career Center, said the pandemic has demonstrated the benefit of virtual career fairs.
“We always wanted to work with our distance population,” McLaurine said of online students. “We already had plans to do a virtual fair. This really just pushed us forward. In the spring, we tried to pivot for our seniors and keep them updated on the job market. We also spent time evaluating programs and services so we’d be prepared for the fall semester.”
Connecting students to employers is also a critical part of ISU’s high rankings in social mobility, meaning the ability to offer an affordable education and unlocking students’ potential with a life-changing experience. CollegeNet’s annual Social Mobility Index ranked ISU first in the state.
“We’re proud of the great work being done at the Career Center,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “Our majors emphasize experiential learning and job-readiness after graduation, and the Career Center helps seal the deal with a high-quality job. The pandemic presented challenges for everyone. The Career Center is an example of ISU’s resilience.”
On Sept. 16, ISU had a four-hour virtual career fair, with sections for Accounting and Finance; Criminology and Criminal Justice; Health and Social Services; Technology and Engineering; and a section for a variety of other academic majors.
More than 100 employers participated.
“In the past, our location has been a challenge, especially for West coast companies, with the time difference, a plane. … it’s difficult,” McLaurine said. “Now, with us having a virtual fair, we’re all over the U.S.”
ISU’s 1,007 seniors in distance learning had the chance to participate in the virtual fair, as well as on-campus students.
ISU uses a career services online platform called Handshake for the virtual job fairs. Some employers talk with 50 students at a time. Students, however, have the opportunity to schedule one 10-minute one-on-one interview with an employer.
“During traditional fairs, the format is students wait in line,” McLaurine said. “It’s a large room with everyone talking. Now, they get 10 minutes by themselves. We’re trying to highlight that.”
ISU’s Built Environment program, the university’s second-largest online program next to Nursing, had its own virtual job fair this month, sponsored by NECA, a collaboration of the National Electrical Contractors Association, the Central Indiana Union of Electric Contractors, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
McLaurine said the online platform for virtual job fairs generates valuable data to analyze.
“We can see who is looking at Indiana State students and see who has reached out,” she said. “IBM reached out to five or more of our students. Goldman Sachs, too. We know who we can target more because they’re gaining interest in Indiana State.”
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Indiana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.