ISU shares changes in student housing, dining

A member of the Indiana State University women's basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Saturday.

The women’s basketball program will pause its on-campus summer workouts while all team members, coaches and support staff are tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days, a university spokesperson said in a statement.

All members of the women’s basketball program will be cleared by medical staff before they return to campus, including any ISU Athletics facility.

"The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority," said Sherard Clinkscales, director of athletics.

ISU has had more than 100 student-athletes on campus since June 20. Until now, none had tested positive, the university said.

Tags

Recommended for you