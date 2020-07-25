A member of the Indiana State University women's basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Saturday.
The women’s basketball program will pause its on-campus summer workouts while all team members, coaches and support staff are tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days, a university spokesperson said in a statement.
All members of the women’s basketball program will be cleared by medical staff before they return to campus, including any ISU Athletics facility.
"The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority," said Sherard Clinkscales, director of athletics.
ISU has had more than 100 student-athletes on campus since June 20. Until now, none had tested positive, the university said.
