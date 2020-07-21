Starting Wednesday, Indiana State University will require face coverings while indoors on campus.
The requirement, which does have some exceptions, is based on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the university said in a news release this afternoon.
Exceptions apply in private offices, residence hall rooms, while sitting and eating or drinking in a dining area, and while exercising in the Student Recreation Center or Sports Performance Center.
Other exceptions will apply to intercollegiate athletics and to some instructional and co-curricular experiences.
Face coverings are required in residence hall pod bathrooms, except when showering. The Student Recreation Center showers are closed.
Face coverings will be required while entering and exiting dining areas and waiting to receive food.
Students, faculty, and staff will receive two masks from the university.
Faculty and staff face coverings are included in welcome back packets and will be delivered to their dean or vice president by Friday.
The process of distributing masks to students is being determined, wrote Mark Alesia, director of university communication.
