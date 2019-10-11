Indiana State University's Lincoln Quad residence complex will close at the end of the 2019-20 academic year and ISU will then prepare for its demolition.
The ISU board of trustees voted today to move forward with closure and demolition.
The university over the past several years has added around 979 new beds in terms of housing capacity, particularly with the addition of Reeve Hall and 500 Wabash. "Those facilities offer much better housing arrangements for our students and are more conducive to student learning," Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president, explained after the meeting.
Lincoln Quad is 50 years old. "It has served the university well. But it is need of a significant amount of re-investment to bring it up to what the expectations of our students may be today," she said.
A committee looked at several factors, and the recommendation was to close it, she said.
ISU has enough residence hall space to meet the housing needs of its students, she said.
Also, private student housing developments near campus provide increased opportunities for upper-level students to live in renovated spaces and significantly reduce the demand for housing in Lincoln Quad, the university has said.
McKee did not have a specific timeline for demolition.
Trustees authorized the administration to retain architectural and engineering services and eventually, to receive demolition and site restoration bids.The university also will request any necessary state approvals.
"This is a large facility ... so we want to make sure everything is studied from a demolition standpoint and also to prepare the appropriate construction documents that would be needed to bid the project," McKee said.
Funding for the project would be from housing reserve funds.
Initially, the site likely will be a combination of green space and some limited parking, but no final decision has been made, McKee said.
The site would be available if ISU does need additional housing — or some other facility — in future years, she said.
The north half of Lincoln Quad is no longer being used, she noted.
The 768-bed Lincoln Quad complex was constructed in 1969.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.