Indiana State University trustees today approved a 1.5% increase for a traditional residence hall room with a standard meal plan, which is the majority of on-campus rooms.
For 2021-22, the cost will be $7,346 for the year, a $109 increase over the current year.
The housing rate for students who choose a traditional single room is $1,500 more per year than the double room rate [based on room type]. This is a reduction from 2020-21 to make it more affordable for students who have a health or safety need for a single room related to the impact of the pandemic, officials say.
A traditional single room will be $8,846 next year, a savings of $890 over the current year.
Rates for student rooms at 500 Wabash and University Apartments also will increase 1.5 percent.
ISU is acting on room and board rates earlier than usual this year so that financial aid and enrollment services offices can start earlier on student financial aid packages for 2021-22, said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration.
In other matters, trustees approved the naming of the Dick Hay Memorial Art Annex, in recognition of a $100,000 cash gift from Richard and Carla Hay of Winter Garden, Fla.
The gift is in memory of Richard’s father, who had a 40-year career at ISU as a faculty member in ISU's Department of Art and Design; Dick Hay passed away on April 23.
Hay had a lasting impact on the department and its ceramics program, officials say. The couple’s gift will create the Dick Hay Memorial Fund endowment, which will provide support for the ceramics program and encourage students to explore three-dimensional forms using clay.
Trustees also approved naming of the North American Lighting Student Success Center in the College of Technology.
The naming is made possible by a cash pledge of $142,500 from North American Lighting in Paris, Ill.
According to ISU, $100,000 of the gift will be allocated to the College of Technology supporting mechanical engineering technology lab enhancements, mechanical engineering technology scholarships, STEM education experiential learning programs and College of Technology student success initiatives and networking opportunities.
The remaining $42,500 of the gift total will support scholarships within the Scott College of Business and Honors College, a sponsorship of Sycamore Athletics, and programming support for the Career Center and the Department of Art and Design within the College of Arts and Sciences.
A partnership between North American Lighting and Indiana State University began in 2018 resulting in philanthropic commitment of $75,000 over three years. The partnership has supported student success and tutoring programs, increased student retention, and provided experiential learning opportunities.
North American Lighting has created a strong network of professional employment for Sycamore graduates, according to ISU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.