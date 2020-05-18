When Indiana State University began disposing of older, no-longer-used pianos at Eighth and Chestnut streets over the weekend, word quickly spread on social media.

Among those who showed up at the site Saturday was Dean May, a piano technician.

What he saw left him "speechless," May said. One dumpster had two grand pianos in it — one a Yamaha and the other a Knabe.

The pianos would have been marketable, but not after they were disposed of in the dumpster, May said. "It was unconscionable." Another dumpster had a Steinway studio piano, which also was marketable, he said.

"To anyone who loves pianos ... to see them tossed in a dumpster brings an emotional tug at the heart," May said.

But May also said several of the pianos were "pretty well used," and they can be difficult to sell at auction.

Others on social media expressed anger that the pianos were simply being thrown away.

Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication, said the pianos were old and "virtually beyond repair" to the point they could not be sold at a public auction.

In January, the university "reached out repeatedly to the community," including at least 15 organizations and charitable groups, to give the pianos away.

Those contacted included two used furniture vendors [one in Bloomington, one in Indianapolis], the Vigo County School Corp., and two Terre Haute moving companies. The school district took two pianos, and the moving companies showed no interest.

The no-longer-used pianos had been moved to the former College of Nursing building, and they had to be removed from that facility. Dreiser Hall employees and classes will move into that former home of the nursing program while Dreiser is being renovated, with renovation of Dreiser slated to get underway later this year.

Both ISU facilities and University Engagement staff reached out to the community to try and give away the pianos in January, Alesia said.

The groups were told the pianos needed to be retrieved by mid-February and they had to provide their own transportation; also, it was on a first come, first-served basis.

Ten-plus pianos were involved, he said.

Commenting on the anger expressed by some on social media, Alesia responded, "It's an understandable reaction, but people need to know we made repeated attempts to give them away."

Had the pianos been usable and of value, they would have been sold at public auction, he said. If items are not usable, the university can give them away, he said.

Also, Alesia said, the last year or two ISU put six pianos in a discarded property auction. "We sold three of the six, and the selling price for each one was $25 or less."

Vickie Payne said she drove by the pianos, which were already in two dumpsters, on Friday. She drove by again Saturday, saw they were still there and posted pictures she had taken. Her Facebook post was quickly shared — 3,800 times by Monday.

"Indiana State is is throwing away pianos at Eighth and Chestnut if anyone wants one before it rains," she posted about noon Saturday. By Sunday when she drove by, they were gone.

Payne, who is retired, said Monday, "I thought it seemed kind of weird for a college that gets state funding to throw out that many pianos."

She wonders why ISU didn't put a public notice somewhere to let the public know about the pianos. "That's better than throwing musical instruments away like that," she said.

Alesia stated "disposing of the pianos was the last option after other options had been exhausted."

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.