The Indiana State University administration recommends that its Lincoln Quad residence hall complex be closed after the spring 2020 term ends and that it be slated for demolition.
The board of trustees will act on the recommendation when it meets at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the State Room of Tirey Hall. The finance committee will also consider the recommendation when it meets prior to the trustees meeting.
The 768-bed Lincoln Quad complex was constructed in 1969 and has served housing needs of ISU students and student groups for 50 years, according to ISU.
"While the complex has been carefully and routinely maintained, the original design of the structure, the age of the buildings and useful life expectancy of the building systems makes it one of the most challenging on-campus student housing facilities to maintain and operate," the university states. Living and common space, exterior finishes and mechanical systems have exceeded their life-cycle and are in need of replacement.
It is recommended that Lincoln Quad be "decommissioned and taken off-line, effective at the end of the spring 2020 semester and slated for demolition. Authorization to begin work on this project is needed to retain architectural and engineering services and receive demolition and site restoration bids."
The university also will request any approvals that may be required from the Commission for Higher Education, State Budget Committee and governor.
Funding for the project would be from housing reserve funds, according to ISU.
Over the past decade, significant on-campus student housing renovations have been completed and new buildings added to the overall housing inventory, resulting in an increased capacity of 979 on-campus beds.
Also, private student housing developments near campus provide increased opportunities for upper-level students to live in renovated spaces and significantly reduce the demand for housing in Lincoln Quad, the university states.
A facility assessment conducted about 10 years ago estimated it would cost $55 million for a total renovation of the residence hall, Diann McKee, senior vice president, said in August. “Certainly the cost of construction has increased greatly.”
Among the facility challenges are that it has an open concept with a lot of entries and exits, which pose security challenges. Room sizes are smaller, and it has underground piping — part of a steam distribution system — that is difficult to repair.
The multi-level residence hall has a north half and south half joined by a central dining facility; it was constructed as apartment-like suites, with five students per suite.
