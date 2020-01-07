In November, Indiana State University plans to honor its 1977 NCAA men's championship gymnastics team, featuring Kurt Thomas, to help celebrate the completion of Hulman Center's $50 million renovation.
ISU President Deborah Curtis made the announcement at today's Terre Haute Rotary Club meeting.
"We will be bringing Kurt Thomas back for recognition and his NCAA championship team" after the renovation is completed, she told Rotarians.
After the presentation, she said that no date has yet been set.
She recently met Thomas during a visit to Texas and extended the offer to him and "he was just blown away," she said. She told him, "We're just here to tell you how proud we are of you."
The team never received its championship rings, and she hopes that can be addressed.
Thomas led the ISU gymnastics team to the 1977 NCAA men's title. In 1978, he also became the first American in 46 years to win a World Championship gold medal.
He would have been a gold medal contender at the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympic games, but that opportunity was never realized because of the U.S. boycott of the games that year. The boycott, announced by President Jimmy Carter, was in retaliation for the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.
Thomas was known nationally and internationally for his gymnastics ability, and the New York Times had called him "the Baryshnikov and Balanchine of men's gymnastics."
According to the ISU athletics website, "Kurt Thomas ranks as one of Indiana State University's greatest athletes. He is a four-time United States Gymnastics Federation champion as well as an Olympian."
In 1975, he won five medals at the Pan-American Games; he also was a member of the 1976 U.S. Olympic Team.
He is a five-time NCAA champion, winning the parallel bars and all-around in 1977 and parallel bars, horizontal bar and the all-around in 1979.
He earned All-America honors 13 times in his career.
