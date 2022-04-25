Indiana State University will take additional steps to emerge from the pandemic by ending certain COVID policies and protocols starting Friday.
The policies and protocols that will end:
• Contact tracing by the university.
(Students, faculty, and staff who are experiencing COVID symptoms, have a positive test result, or have been in close contact with a positive case should complete the Sycamore Symptom Assessment and isolate in accordance with CDC guidelines and notify close contacts).
• COVID testing requirements for those who have not submitted proof of vaccination.
• The COVID dashboard that reports the numbers of people in isolation and quarantine.
• COVID sick bank contributions where employees could donate unused sick time to colleagues.
Masks remain optional.
The university will continue to carefully monitor public health guidance and make changes to COVID policy as necessary, including potentially reinstating some of the policies and protocols ending Friday.
As of Monday, nearly 78% of the on-campus population had been vaccinated, according to ISU's vaccination dashboard.
Employees can contact Human Resources at 812-237-4114 for more information.
Students can contact the office of the dean of students at 812-237-3829 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.