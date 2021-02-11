Indiana State University will celebrate 646 graduating students with a virtual winter commencement available online starting at 1 p.m. [Eastern] Saturday.
ISU will confer degrees on 22 doctoral or education specialist students, 141 master’s students and 483 bachelor’s students.
ISU will use the Commencement Reimagined platform, including a personalized web page for each graduate. Family and friends were able to contribute personal messages to graduates. The commencement program is available online.
The speeches, all prerecorded, will include ISU President Deborah J. Curtis, Provost Mike Licari and the deans of the colleges.
The graduate alumni speaker is Jennifer McCormick, former Indiana superintendent of public instruction. She has two degrees from ISU, an Ed.S. in school administration and a Ph.D. in education administration.
The undergraduate speaker is Amadou Yattassaye, plan president of the Missouri commercial & specialty business division for Anthem, Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from ISU.
The student speaker is Madison Brooke Page of Fort Wayne, who earned a degree in textiles, apparel, and merchandising. She has studied in Paris and London and last year represented the Fashion Merchandising Association at the National Retail Federation conference in New York.
The Spring 2020 graduating class also had a virtual commencement because of the pandemic. All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in the May 2021 commencement ceremonies.
