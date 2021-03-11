Indiana State University will have four in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremonies May 7 and 8 at Hulman Center.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, May 7
7 p.m. — Master's, EdS and doctoral students' ceremony.
Saturday, May 8
10 a.m. — Bayh College of Education and College of Health and Human Services.
2 p.m. — Scott College of Business and College of Technology.
6 p.m. — College of Arts and Sciences.
Graduates from spring, summer and fall 2020 are invited to walk in spring 2021. They can register by completing a form on the university's commencement web page by Monday, March 15.
All students and guests will be required to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth. Students will have to complete the university's daily health assessment survey and show a green checkmark to enter the ceremony.
Capacity at Hulman Center will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Graduates will be allowed up to four guests. Free online tickets will be available to reserve online at 7 a.m. April 5. Children 2 years old and up must have a ticket.
Graduation candidates will receive a link via ISU email about tickets can be reserved through Ticketmaster.
For more information, see the commencement web page at indstate.edu/academic-affairs/commencement.
