Indiana State University is cracking down on students whose "risky" behaviors, including attending crowded bars and parties, may be spreading the COVID-19 virus and "could jeopardize the university's ability to maintain on-campus activity."
ISU has made temporary additions to the Code of Student Conduct to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Andy Morgan, interim vice president for student affairs, announced in a video sent to students this morning.
Morgan said he and other faculty and staff members are excited to have students back on campus, and that most students are practicing the safety measures advised by state and local public health officials.
But, he said, off-campus gatherings have increased the likelihood of spreading the virus.
"It takes only one or two individuals engaged in the wrong behaviors, such as holding or attending parties, to spark a quick and aggressive spread of the virus throughout the entire campus community," Morgan said. "Such a spread endangers the lives of others and will force university leaders to make very difficult decisions on whether we can continue with on-campus learning."
The additions to the Code of Student Conduct address three issues: face coverings, the Sycamore Symptom Assessment and hosting or attending large social gatherings.
"Students attending, or student organizations engaged in, parties or large gatherings will be held accountable to the Code of Student Conduct," Morgan said. "Sanctions may range from interim suspension or suspension for the remainder of the semester or longer. This is a zero tolerance policy."
He further stated that ISU leaders "will do everything we can to continue the safe and inclusive environment that makes this university so very unique and special. Please, do your part. Do the right thing that will keep you safe and help keep others safe."
Under the temporary directives approved by President Deborah Curtis:
•Students attending or student organizations engaged in parties or large gatherings face disciplinary action.
•ISU is collaborating with the Vigo County Health Department to provide contact tracing for ISU students and employees. Students are required to cooperate and provide information to contract tracers, and "those who knowingly provide false information to the Sycamore Symptom Assessment or to contract tracers are subject to disciplinary measures."
Personal health information provided through the assessment or to contact tracers are kept confidential.
•Students who violate the face covering requirements on campus also will be subject to disciplinary measures.
Curtis has issued the temporary student directives "to continue ISU's effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the ISU campus and local community."
In his communication to campus, Morgan says that "recently, it has come to the university's attention that students are engaging in off-campus gatherings that increase the likelihood of spreading the virus to others."
That, in turn, "could jeopardize the university's ability to maintain on-campus activity."
Morgan states, "This is a difficult message to have to share because we know that most of our students are doing the right thing by adhering to the common sense practices advised by state and local public health offices. We believe that most of our students are socially distancing, wearing face coverings and staying away from parties and large gatherings. For this, we thank you."
Those who choose not to follow the safety rules "may be required to separate from our community. The health, well-being and success of our entire ISU community is at stake," Morgan wrote.
