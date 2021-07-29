Starting Sunday, Indiana State University students can voluntarily submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination records.
All vaccination records are private and will be used for contact tracing, eligibility for university incentives, or as part of overall, non-identifiable reporting about campus rates, the university stated in a campus communication.
To submit the information, they should log into MyISU, click on the badge, “ISU COVID-19 Vaccination Record,” complete the survey, and upload a picture of the official documentation of vaccination. The survey will ask for the manufacturer and dates the vaccines were administered.
Official documentation refers to the vaccination card from the administrator of the vaccines or a vaccination certificate from the state immunization registry.
“Public health officials maintain that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is an effective way to protect oneself from serious illness due to the virus,” said Michele Soliz, vice president for student affairs. “We encourage all students to get vaccinated to help protect our community this coming academic year.”
Earlier this month, the portal opened for employees to submit their COVID-19 vaccination records.
After a record is submitted, it is reviewed by contact tracing staff. Once approved, a request is submitted to remove that student or employee from the daily email reminders to complete the Sycamore Symptom Assessment.
University COVID-19 requirements are subject to change as more guidance becomes available from public health and government officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.