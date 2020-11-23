Rachel Modi, a senior psychology and legal studies major from Schiller Park, Ill., is receiving Indiana State University’s Daniel J. Bradley Medal for Leadership, Scholarship, and Service.
The medal, one of the highest honors given at Indiana State, is presented to a graduating Sycamore with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and achievement in leadership, scholarship and service as an undergraduate.
In addition to pursuing a double major, Modi is also a political science minor. She is an Honors scholar, Student Government Association senator, opinions editor at the Statesman student newspaper, and a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity and Alpha Chi Omega at ISU.
“After graduation, I will continue my long-lasting love for learning and my passion for justice by attending law school next fall,” Modi said. “My biggest aspiration is to become an immigration and/or criminal defense attorney in the heart of New York City. I am eager and determined to advocate for human rights and be a voice for those unheard.”
The medal is named after Dan Bradley, the university's 11th president who served from 2009 to 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.