An Indiana State University student has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery in connection with a Sept. 28 incident at a party.
Marcus D. Smith, 21, of Marion, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday on the Level 6 felony. He is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5 today.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by ISU Detective Sgt. Daniel Parmer, a woman reported the incident to ISU Police on Sept. 29, saying she and four other people attended a party at University Apartments. During that time, the woman said Smith was intoxicated and touched her in a sexual manner. At one point, Smith sat next to her on a couch and forced her to make out with him, the woman said.
Police received a short SnapChat video that shows Smith kissing the woman while they are on the couch, and the woman appears to be trying to get away from Smith, Parmer said in the affidavit. Four other witnesses to the incident verified the woman's account and said the situation was awkward and it was obvious the woman did not want to be touched or kissed by Smith.
In an interview with police, Smith denied kissing the woman without her permission.
Smith is being held on $10,000 cash only bond.
