Indiana State University has released new information about a new policy, effective Jan. 1, that all ISU students and employees either show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly for COVID-19 through spring semester.
Information on the Sycamore Community Health Initiative can be found on the ISU website at: https://www.indstate.edu/covid/sycamore-community-health-initiative
As the result of federal funding, testing is free to students and employees through May 20, 2022. "This is an expansion of the vaccine or testing requirements for experiential learning and community engagement activities, which took effect in October," according to ISU Today.
According to an FAQ, required testing for students starts the week of Jan. 10; testing for employees will begin the week of Jan. 3.
Testing is available on campus; ISU is partnering with One to One Health to provide weekly COVID tests on campus through spring semester.
The weekly testing requirement applies to employees working on campus and students taking in-person classes, residing in campus housing, or utilizing campus services or facilities who are not fully vaccinated and/or have not shared with the university that they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
For those unvaccinated who not wish to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing, "Existing university policies and processes are in place and will be used for those who fail to comply with the requirements."
The FAQ also states that "students and employees who have a medical condition or religious reason for not receiving the vaccine are not exempt from compliance with the weekly testing requirement."
Take-home tests cannot be used to comply with the testing requirement "since take-home test results do not have your name or test date on them."
One question asks: If I have previously tested COVID-19 positive and have antibodies, am I exempt from these requirements?
ISU says that students or employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 are exempt from the vaccine and testing requirement for 90-days starting with the date of their first positive test.
If they believe they are eligible for all or some portion of the 90-day exemption, they should e-mail ISUContactTracer@indstate.edu. If those test results are not currently in the ISU contact tracing system, the individual will be asked to provide documentation of the positive diagnosis. After the 90-day period has passed, they must start getting tested again.
