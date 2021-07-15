Indiana State University had the largest fundraising year in its history in 2020-21, nearly tripling donations from the previous year with more than $29 million.
It is the third straight year fundraising has increased. More than 7,500 donors made contributions — up almost 10 percent from the previous year — supporting 620 funds and initiatives.
“We are so grateful to our alumni, friends, and corporate partners who generously supported the university in a record-breaking year,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “Indiana State University serves an important mission, and donor support is critical to expanding access to higher education.”
Gifts to the university’s endowment totaled more than $4.3 million, double the amount from the previous year. Forty-one new endowed funds were created, largely helping to build scholarship support and increase opportunities for ISU students.
More than 1,200 donors were recognized as members of the President’s Society for contributing at least $1,000 in the fiscal year.
“It has been an amazing year, and I am humbled by the generosity of our donors," said Andrea Angel, vice president for University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. "Every gift is making a difference and it is exciting to see the bold advancement of the philanthropic culture at Indiana State.”
Angel credited initiatives such as the third annual Give to Blue Day for building momentum for philanthropy. The day resulted in more than $1 million in donations during a 24-hour period from 2,620 donors, including nearly 300 students.
“The energy among our ISU Foundation board, Advancement team and campus partners is unparalleled,” Angel said. “It is inspiring to see how philanthropy is helping our students achieve their dreams of earning a college degree.”
