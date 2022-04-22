An Indiana State University student reported being robbed at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of University Apartments, according to ISU public safety.
The suspects pointed a gun and took cash from the victim.
The suspects were in a black Nissan Sentra and fled in an unknown direction on U.S. 41.
One suspect is described as a Black male, mid 20’s, short hair and wearing a red hoodie and red hat. The other suspect is a Black male in his mid 20’s with some facial hair and wearing a long sleeve black shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call ISUPD at 812-237-5555.
