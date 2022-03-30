Starting this fall, the Indiana State University Sustainable Cities Program will begin a partnership with Marshall, Ill. to develop and implement community-driven projects throughout the academic year.
“We are really excited about our partnership with the city of Marshall,” said Nancy Rogers, ISU vice president for university engagement. “Marshall is a vibrant community that will be a great host for our Sustainable Cities student projects. I am also pleased to be able to partner with a community that so many of our students and employees call home.”
The Sustainable Cities Program leverages the resources at ISU through students, staff, and faculty to partner with a community in the Wabash Valley and integrate experiential projects for sustainable development.
Marshall Mayor John Hasten is looking forward to the good work that will be accomplished through this partnership. “This is a great program for making Marshall better,” he said, “because if you’re not moving forward, you are falling behind.”
ISU faculty opt-in to the program each year. They integrate student projects based on their course material and identified city projects. ISU faculty, students, and staff work with staff and community members in the partner city during the year-long partnership.
ISU has had a similar partnership with the city of Sullivan in the past two years. Ten ISU faculty members facilitated 21 course-based projects in Sullivan.
These projects included strategic community marketing initiatives with the downtown business association; neighborhood revitalization analyses and economic plans; neighborhood development plans; and downtown gym and youth sports complex master plan concepts.
