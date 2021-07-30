Indiana State University trustees on Friday approved the honorary naming of part of Fifth Street on campus after Cynthia Shepard Perry, a Terre Haute native and ISU graduate selected by three U.S. presidents to represent the nation on the international level.
Perry, 93, served as the U.S. ambassador to Sierra Leone and Burundi.
The honorary naming means that Fifth Street from Cherry Street north to Tippecanoe Street will be known as “Ambassador Cynthia Shepard Perry Way.”
"I'm really, really truly honored that my hometown has thought to do this for me," Perry said in a phone interview Friday. "I'm sure this doesn't happen to many people."
The honorary naming covers a half-mile of Fifth Street from Tippecanoe to Cherry streets. It is owned by ISU as part of an agreement with the city of Terre Haute in 2011. Signage will mark the honorary naming, but street addresses will not change for public safety reasons.
Perry will be honored in a ceremony at a later time, potentially in September.
ISU president Deborah Curtis described Perry as “one of the most prominent people to come from Terre Haute and graduate from ISU. She spent her career bringing people together in our nation and around the world, and represented our country with distinction in numerous capacities.”
In an interview, Perry offered some advice for college students. "I've been teaching now for a long, long time, and my message always to young people is to set a long-term goal, one that you can't reach tomorrow, one that's going to take you years to reach."
They should also set short-term goals in between "for good measure and to make you feel you are succeeding," she said. "Most people, young people especially, don't try to think through to when they are going to be 70 years old and retiring. What do you want to be retiring from? And how do you get there?"
Perry said she has quite a following of young people who are following her advice and "they are finding great success along the way."
In her goal to become an ambassador, she never gave up, she said. "I always knew it was going to happen. I had to be patient and prepare for the time when it did happen. And it did."
Curtis previously met with alumni who expressed interest in recognizing Perry for her accomplishments.
ISU alumni Crystal Reynolds and Darrell Morton worked together to advocate for the recognition of Perry. Reynolds is involved with the organization Incorporated Gathering, while Morton is president of ISU’s Black Alumni Network.
