Michele Soliz, associate vice president for student success and inclusion at the University of Toledo, has been selected to serve as vice president for student affairs at Indiana State University, ISU announced today.
She will start June 1.
“We are happy to welcome Dr. Soliz to Indiana State University after a thorough search process,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis. “As a student-centered leader with a record of accomplishments in student success and inclusion, I am confident that she will be an effective contributor to our mission and a champion of positive Sycamore student experiences.”
Soliz brings 20 years of higher education experience.
At the University of Toledo, a comprehensive research institution with over 20,000 students, Soliz provides strategic oversight to key offices within UT’s division of student affairs including the office of multicultural student success, Upward Bound, career services, and assessment. She also oversees the coordination of retention and inclusion efforts across the division.
Among her notable achievements at the University of Toledo are securing a $420,000 emergency aid grant for socio-economically challenged students; the creation of LGBTQA+ Initiatives and LGBT advisory council; and expansion of anti-hazing programming and training for Greek Life and student organizations. Her work as resulted in increased retention and graduation rates for African American and Latino students.
Soliz has served in almost every aspect of student affairs organization. Before becoming associate vice president, she served as executive director of academic support services and dean of students at the University of Toledo.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve the students at Indiana State University,” Soliz said. “I am excited about the institution's momentum and I look forward to working with the student affairs team, President Curtis, and others across campus to increase student success and transform the student experience."
Soliz received a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies from Bowling Green State University and earned master’s and doctoral degrees in higher education from the University of Toledo. Her doctoral dissertation was focused on Latino student baccalaureate completion rates and student engagement.
Curtis thanked Andy Morgan for his service as interim vice president for student affairs. Morgan will return to his role as dean of students.
The vice president search was led by a 12-person committee of faculty, staff, and students headed by Nancy Brattain Rogers, vice president for university engagement.
The division of student affairs supports academic success, student retention, and graduation by promoting educational programs, social activities, services, resources, and advocacy.
The vice president for student affairs serves on the President’s Cabinet and supervises the dean of students, associate vice president for student affairs, executive director of residential life, the district manager of dining services through Sodexo, assistant to the vice president for student affairs, and an executive assistant.
